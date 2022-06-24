Left Menu

Boris Johnson says he can't pretend lost seats are good result

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:00 IST
Boris Johnson says he can't pretend lost seats are good result
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the loss of two parliamentary seats overnight following elections was not a good result.

"Look, I'm not going to pretend these are brilliant results. We've got to listen, we've got to learn," Johnson told a news conference during a trip to the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

The losses - one in southwest England and another in a northern English industrial seat - have heaped pressure on Johnson, who earlier this month won a confidence vote among his lawmakers by a relatively modest margin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022