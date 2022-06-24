Boris Johnson says he can't pretend lost seats are good result
- Rwanda
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the loss of two parliamentary seats overnight following elections was not a good result.
"Look, I'm not going to pretend these are brilliant results. We've got to listen, we've got to learn," Johnson told a news conference during a trip to the Rwandan capital of Kigali.
The losses - one in southwest England and another in a northern English industrial seat - have heaped pressure on Johnson, who earlier this month won a confidence vote among his lawmakers by a relatively modest margin.
