Left Menu

If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: Varun Gandhi

The scheme envisages recruiting young soldiers on a contractual basis for four years and retire 75 per cent of them without pension and health benefits.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 25-06-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 00:06 IST
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: Varun Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In his fresh criticism of the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, BJP MP Varun Gandhi Friday said if those recruited in the armed forces under this initiative are not eligible for a pension, then why should public representatives get this post-retirement benefit.

Gandhi has been questioning the 'Agnipath' scheme since it was unveiled on June 14 by the Centre. The scheme envisages recruiting young soldiers on a contractual basis for four years and retire 75 per cent of them without pension and health benefits. It, however, assures them of an exit package of Rs 11.70 lakh.

''If Agniveers who serve for a short period of time are not entitled to a pension, then why this 'facility' should be for public representatives? If those who protect the country do not have the right to pension then I am also ready to forego mine,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Can we, the MLA/sMPs, give up our pension to ensure that Agniveers get a pension,'' he said.

Earlier, he had extended support to students protesting against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, but had urged them to follow the path of non-violence PTI CORR NAV TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China
2
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
3
A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosion

A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosi...

 United States
4
Tata Chemicals Europe opens UK’s largest carbon capture plant

Tata Chemicals Europe opens UK’s largest carbon capture plant

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022