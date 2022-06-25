Left Menu

Libyan leaders urged to agree on pathway to elections - U.S. State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 03:27 IST
Libyan leaders urged to agree on pathway to elections - U.S. State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States, France, Germany, Italy and Great Britain urge Libyan political leaders to negotiate constructively to end an impasse and agree on a pathway to elections, a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

The leaders of Libya's two legislative chambers will meet in Geneva next week for last-ditch talks on a constitutional basis for elections, the United Nations said on Thursday, although analysts see little prospect of a breakthrough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China
3
A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosion

A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosi...

 United States
4
NASA's 45-year-old spacecraft still sending back unique data from interstellar space

NASA's 45-year-old spacecraft still sending back unique data from interstell...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022