LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Ecuador opposition calls for early elections

Ecuador opposition calls for early elections amid protests QUITO - A group of opposition lawmakers in Ecuador are pushing for the removal of conservative President Guillermo Lasso after nearly two weeks of mass protests led by indigenous groups demanding lower fuel and food prices.

Lawmakers from the opposition UNES movement called on Twitter for elections - not scheduled until 2025 - to be moved forward. 46 lawmakers are required to support a debate on Lasso's removal to bring the motion to a vote, and 92 would need to vote in favor of it. Newcomer beats Grenada's long-serving prime-minister

GRENADA - Grenada's left-wing party won the national elections last night, putting political outsider Dickon Mitchell in line to become the next prime minister of the small Caribbean nation. Incumbent Keith Mitchell, 75, had held the position for nearly two decades, between 1995-1998 and from 2013 to the present. The two are not related.

Grenada had a population of just over 112,000 in 2020, according to the World Bank. Dissident artist, rapper sentenced to jail in Cuba

HAVANA - A Cuban court has sentenced two artist-dissidents to between five and nine years in prison, in a trial branded a "farce" by human rights groups. The accused, Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maykel Castillo, are prominent members of the Havana-based San Isidro Movement, an artists collective that has led a number of protests in recent years.

Cuban state media said the trial, which found the two guilty of crimes of contempt and public disorder, was fair. Latam struggling to win "war on inflation"

MEXICO CITY/BUENOS AIRES - Latin American nations have some of the most aggressive interest rates in the world, yet their efforts to tackle inflation are so far failing to pay off, a Reuters report on Friday noted. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would propose to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden a joint anti-inflation plan.

Meanwhile, the Honduran government has announced it will freeze gas and diesel prices for four weeks. (Compiled by Isabel Woodford Editing by Alistair Bell)

