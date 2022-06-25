Left Menu

The Rajasthan BJP on Saturday observed a Black Day to mark the anniversary of imposition of the Emergency in the country in 1975 and held dharnas across district headquarters.Demonstrations were held in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Dholpur, Bikaner and Nagaur, among other districts.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:28 IST
Rajasthan: BJP observes 'Black Day' to mark anniversary of Emergency
The Rajasthan BJP on Saturday observed a 'Black Day' to mark the anniversary of imposition of the Emergency in the country in 1975 and held dharnas across district headquarters.

Demonstrations were held in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Dholpur, Bikaner and Nagaur, among other districts. Party workers wore black bands on their arms.

BJP state president Satish Poonia addressed a seminar on 'Emergency Imposed by Congress Government on June 25, 1975' at the party office here. He also interacted with people on social media on the issue.

The Emergency was imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when curbs were imposed on the fundamental rights of people.

Gandhi lifted the Emergency in 1977 and called for Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress was handed a crushing defeat, its first-ever since the country's independence in 1947, by the combined opposition of the Janata Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

