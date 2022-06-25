Rajasthan: BJP observes 'Black Day' to mark anniversary of Emergency
The Rajasthan BJP on Saturday observed a Black Day to mark the anniversary of imposition of the Emergency in the country in 1975 and held dharnas across district headquarters.Demonstrations were held in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Dholpur, Bikaner and Nagaur, among other districts.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan BJP on Saturday observed a 'Black Day' to mark the anniversary of imposition of the Emergency in the country in 1975 and held dharnas across district headquarters.
Demonstrations were held in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Dholpur, Bikaner and Nagaur, among other districts. Party workers wore black bands on their arms.
BJP state president Satish Poonia addressed a seminar on 'Emergency Imposed by Congress Government on June 25, 1975' at the party office here. He also interacted with people on social media on the issue.
The Emergency was imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when curbs were imposed on the fundamental rights of people.
Gandhi lifted the Emergency in 1977 and called for Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress was handed a crushing defeat, its first-ever since the country's independence in 1947, by the combined opposition of the Janata Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AIUDF vows not to enter into alliance with Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Protesters block Jaipur-Agra highway demanding quota
Protest staged in Jaipur against 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment into armed forces
BJP wants to erase memories of Pt Nehru, Indira Gandhi: Shiv Sena
Pre-monsoon rain lashes parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions in Rajasthan