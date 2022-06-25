Left Menu

Nupur Sharma again skips Kolkata Police summons

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Saturday again skipped summons issued by Kolkata Police in connection with her inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad that triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, an officer said on Saturday.Sharma, in an email to Amherst Street Police Station, cited apprehensions of possible assault on her if she visits Kolkata and sought four weeks time to appear before the police officers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:24 IST
Sharma, in an email to Amherst Street Police Station, cited apprehensions of possible assault on her if she visits Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police officers. She had earlier this week skipped the summons issued by Narkeldanga Police Station in the city citing similar reasons.

Sharma, in an email to Amherst Street Police Station, cited apprehensions of possible assault on her if she visits Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police officers. She had earlier this week skipped the summons issued by Narkeldanga Police Station in the city citing similar reasons.

''We have received an email from Nupur Sharma in which she expressed her inability to appear before officers of Amherst Street Police Station. She has sought four weeks' time, and also said she feared attacks on her if she comes to Kolkata,'' the officer told PTI.

Police had on Thursday issued a summons to Sharma after a complaint was lodged against her at Amherst Street Police Station.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, sparked violent protests in several parts of the country. Violent protests were reported from parts of West Bengal.

