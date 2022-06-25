Left Menu

V P Singh's social justice concept to stay relevant till democracy exists: Farmer leader

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:26 IST
V P Singh's social justice concept to stay relevant till democracy exists: Farmer leader
  • Country:
  • India

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday asserted that till the time democracy exists in India, former prime minister V P Singh's concept of social justice will remain relevant.

Dixit said the representation from backward classes, Dalits, minorities, tribals and women in legislature, judiciary and executive increased after 1989 and called this a gift from ''Jan Nayak'' (mass leader) Singh to the society.

Addressing a meeting here to mark Singh's birth anniversary, Dixit said, ''The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has chosen Droupadi Murmu, who hails from the tribal society, as its candidate for the Presidential election.

People from the SC community and other backward classes are also rendering their services in the country's top posts. Till the time democracy exists in India, the concept of social justice followed by Vishwanath Pratap Singh will remain relevant.'' V P Singh was born on June 25, 1931, and died in November 2008, aged 77.

He was the prime minister from December 2, 1989, to November 10, 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022