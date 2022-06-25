Left Menu

Amarinder Singh undergoes spinal surgery in London

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:56 IST
Amarinder Singh undergoes spinal surgery in London
A statement quoting 80-year-old Singh's MP wife Preneet Kaur, who is with him in London, said the surgery was successful and he was shifted to a private room in the hospital. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh underwent a successful spinal surgery in a London hospital on Saturday.

A statement quoting 80-year-old Singh's MP wife Preneet Kaur, who is with him in London, said the surgery was successful and he was shifted to a private room in the hospital.

He will be discharged on Monday, she said in a tweet later.

''We are thankful to all of you for your prayers & good wishes,'' she said.

Singh had gone to London recently. The former chief minister heads the Punjab Lok Congress outfit, which is an ally of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022