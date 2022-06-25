Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:29 IST
Happy that Rajasthan govt also starting mohalla clinic: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appreciated the Rajasthan government's move to set up ''janta clinics'' in Kota to provide free medicine and treatment to people and offered his government's support in the implementation of the plan.

Taking note of a media report, he said the Rajasthan government has decided to start ''janta clinics'' taking cue from mohalla clinics set up in Delhi by his government.

''I am happy that Rajasthan government is also starting mohalla clinic. We all have to learn good works from each other and implement them across the country. Only then the country will progress,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

''We will be very happy if Rajasthan government needs any help in implementing this,'' the Delhi chief minister said in his tweet.

Kejriwal's appreciation for the Rajasthan government's move comes at a time his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is actively trying to gain a toehold in the Congress-ruled state with an eye on assembly polls next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

