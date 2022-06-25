Khattar lays foundation stone of new building of All India Federation of Master Printers at Manesar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a new building of the All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP) at IMT Manesar here, officials said.

The building will come up on 1,400 square metre plot in sector 2, they said. Highlighting the importance of printing, Khattar said it is impossible to imagine publishing newspapers and books without a printing platform and the importance of printing has not declined over the years.

He said the AIFMP was established 70 years ago and since then, there has been a lot of change in the printing techniques. Writing and publishing has been replaced by digital platforms, but it is necessary to develop both the platforms together, he added. Expressing gratitude towards the chief minister, AIFMP president P Chandra said a grand building would be constructed, which would benefit the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)