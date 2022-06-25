Left Menu

Biden looking for 'solutions' after Supreme Court abortion ruling -White House

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:33 IST
"Nothing could fill the hole that this decision has made," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as the president traveled to Germany for the Group of Seven summit of rich nations. Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. President Joe Biden will continue to look for "solutions" in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning the right to abortion, his spokesperson said as the White House evaluates possible executive orders.

"Nothing could fill the hole that this decision has made," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as the president traveled to Germany for the Group of Seven summit of rich nations. "The only way to make that whole again is for Congress to act." Jean-Pierre said she expects there will be legal challenges to state-level restrictions on women traveling to seek abortions.

She also said Biden does not agree with proposals to expand the membership of the Supreme Court despite his disagreement with the justices' recent rulings on abortion and guns.

