Emergency was imposed by a family 'greedy of power': UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday hit out at the Congress over the Emergency declared 47 years ago, saying the measure was imposed by a family greedy of power in a cowardly attack on democracy.

Pathak said this at a seminar, titled 'Dark Phase of Democracy: Black Day', held at the BJP state headquarters to remember the almost two-year-long period during which the fundamental rights of the citizens were dispensed away with by the Congress-led central government.

The seminar was attended by several senior BJP leaders.

The Emergency, declared on this day in 1975 by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, suspended fundamental rights of citizens and brought press censorship. It was lifted on March 21, 1977.

''In the greed of power, a family imposed Emergency in the country. The Emergency imposed by Congress 47 years ago was the biggest cowardly attack on the country's democracy,'' Pathak said.

He went on to say that during the period the citizens were treated worse than they were during the British rule, and those who opposed it were severely tortured. Lakhs of people were imprisoned for no reason, censorship was also imposed on courts and the press, he also said.

''Despite this, lakhs of people not only opposed this immoral decision, but also taught a lesson to the dictatorial government, even as they were subjected to torture,'' he said.

'''Loktantra ke senani' (defenders of democracy) who fought against the Emergency had a big contribution in the restoration of democratic values,'' Pathak said. Addressing another programme held in Bareilly, Pathak said that today's Samajwadi Party is not the real Samajwadi Party.

''The real party was of Acharya Narendra Dev, Rajnarayan ji, but the present people worked to bring the Samajwadi Party in the possession of one family in one stroke.... The aim of the socialists was that there would be no head, no one would inherit their property. However, Samajwadi Party (led by Akhilesh Yadav) since its rise has remained a family party. This is also the position of the Congress,'' he said.

