Violence mars first phase of panchayat elections in MP; 77 per cent polling recorded

Bhopal, Jun 25 (PTI One person died in a clash between two groups in Morena district on Saturday during the first phase of panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh which saw 77 per cent voter turnout, officials said. Vinod Pachouri (50) was killed in an exchange of fire between the supporters of two candidates over alleged bogus voting at Ambah village, while two others were injured.

Police Sub Inspector Amit Sikarwar was injured in stone-pelting near a booth in adjoining Bhind district, an official said.

Incidents of violence were also reported from other parts of the state, especially the Gwalior and Chambal region. In Indore, 106-year-old Mangilal Makwana cast his vote at Sagdod village.

He has been voting since 1947 when India became independent, he said. “Everyone must exercise their franchise, despite health and other engagements,'' Makwana said.

Voting for 8,712 village panchayats of 115 Janpads was held on Saturday. The second and third phase of the elections will be held on July 1 and July 8, while counting of votes will take place on July 8, 11, 14 and 15, officials said.

A total of 3,93,78,502 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in these elections.

