UP DyCM pays surprise visit to hospital, helps elderly patient

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 26-06-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 00:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday evening arranged a stretcher for an elderly patient an also got him admitted to the emergency ward of the district hospital here.

Pathak, who was on a surprise inspection of the district hospital, found the patient near the X-ray room of the hospital.

He then inspected various hospital wards and enquired about the well-being of the patients. Some of them narrated their tales to the minister.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said the state government is committed to providing high-end facilities for treatment and efforts are being made to improve the functioning of the health department.

