Counting on for Mandar bypoll in Jharkhand

Counting of votes for the by-election to the Mandar assembly seat in Jharkhand's Ranchi district started at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security, a senior official said.

Over 61.25 per cent of about 3.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election, held on June 23, he said.

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case.

A special CBI court in Jharkhand had on March 28 sentenced Tirkey to three years imprisonment.

The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest this time. The Congress has fielded his daughter, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, as the candidate of the ruling JMM-led coalition, while the BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur in the seat.

Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan, backed by Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, is also in the fray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)