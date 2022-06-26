Left Menu

AAP's Durgesh Pathak wins Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll

Aam Aadmi Partys Durgesh Pathak on Sunday defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes in Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll here, officials said. AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak has defeated his immediate rival Rajesh Bhatia of BJP by a margin of over 11,000 votes, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.According to official data, AAPs Pathak polled 40,319 votes, while his nearest rival Bhatia managed to get 28,851 votes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 14:08 IST
AAP's Durgesh Pathak wins Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak on Sunday defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes in Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll here, officials said. ''All 16 rounds of counting have been completed. AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak has defeated his immediate rival Rajesh Bhatia (of BJP) by a margin of over 11,000 votes,'' Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

According to official data, AAP's Pathak polled 40,319 votes, while his nearest rival Bhatia managed to get 28,851 votes. The victory margin was 11,468 votes.

Congress' contender Prem Lata could get only 2,014 votes in the bypoll.

The poll panel is yet to come out with the final voting figures. The bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout at 43.75 per cent. Fourteen candidates threw their hats in the fray, which has largely been seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP. Counting of votes had begun at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI KND/AKM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022