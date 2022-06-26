A message to dynastic, casteist parties: UP CM Adityanath on Lok Sabha bypoll win

With the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh wresting two Lok Sabha seats from the Samajwadi Party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said people have sent a message that they are not ready to accept ''dynastic'' and ''casteist'' parties, and those who incite communal tensions and are criminals. Speaking on the victory of BJP nominees in Azamgarh and Rampur seats, he noted that the victory has a message for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. ''Today's victory has given this message very clearly in front of everyone that in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to win 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh,'' an elated Adityanath said. He said after winning more than two-third of the seats in the last assembly elections and securing a thumping majority in the legislative council elections, the BJP has now also won the by-elections to the two Lok Sabha seats. ''This shows that people approve of the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP,'' he said. The chief minister said the BJP's ''double engine government'' -- dispensations of the same party at the Centre and in the state -- has secured ''double victory'' in the state under the leadership of Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters here, Adityanath congratulated BJP candidates Ghanshyam Lodhi and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' from Rampur and Azamgarh, respectively. The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated by resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively. In the Rampur Lok Sabha seat by-election, BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated SP's candidate Asim Raja by 42,192 votes. In Azamgarh, BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' won by a margin of 8,679 votes after defeating his nearest rival Dharmendra Yadav from the Samajwadi Party. Adityanath added that the defeat of the rival party shows that the former representatives of these seats had done nothing for public welfare. He said the newly-elected members will usher in development in the two places like other areas of the state. BJP workers celebrated the victory of party candidates by distributing sweets.

