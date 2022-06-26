Shiv Sena workers stage protest in Delhi in support of Thackeray

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, a group of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here in support of party president and the western state's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, its Delhi unit said.

The Shiv Sena workers in Delhi, led by the party's city in-charge Mangatram Munde, stand with the party chief and will not backtrack under any circumstances, a statement from the city unit said.

Those who are weakening the party are not the ones that follow the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, it added.

''He (Munde) said that should Thackeray battle (to end the political turmoil), the Shiv Sainiks in Delhi will stand with him wholeheartedly. He said those who are weakening the Shiv Sena in greed of power should be dealt with sternly,'' the statement said citing the party's Delhi chief.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray loyalists took out a two-wheeler rally in Mumbai and held protests in parts of Pune against the dissident leaders.

The Sena workers and local functionaries led by the Pune city unit president Gajanan Tharkude staged 'jode maro' protests at two places - outside Balgandharva Auditorium and in Kothrud - and raised slogans against the rebels.

They were seen slamming a photograph of rebel leader Eknath Shinde with footwear.

