Maha governor writes to Centre for adequate security forces amid protests against rebel MLAs

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting the adequate provision of Central security forces in the state against the backdrop of shivsainiks vandalising offices of rebel MLAs.

In his letter dated June 25, Koshyari said he had received a representation from 38 Shiv Sena MLAs, two members of the Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 Independent MLAs stating that the police security of their families had been ''illegally and unlawfully withdrawn''.

A bulk of Shiv Sena MLAs are camping in Guwahati under the leadership of senior party minister Eknath Shinde demanding the exit of the Sena from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and raising other issues, a development that has threatened the survival of the state government. ''They have also raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in the context of provocative and threatening statements being made by certain political leaders,'' Koshyari wrote.

The governor said he had already issued directions to the state police to provide adequate police protection to the MLAs and their families on an immediate basis.

''Despite this, offices and homes of some MLAs have been vandalized with police being a mute spectator. It is accordingly requested that adequate provision of Central security forces be made and kept ready, in case required to address the situation,'' he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the governor was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai after recovering from COVID-19, authorities said.

A day earlier, rebel leader Eknath Shinde had accused the MVA government of withdrawing security from the residences of 38 party rebels, including himself, and their families, and dubbed the action as ''political vendetta'', although Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied any such move.

