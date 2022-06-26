Rajinder Nagar bypoll: After poor result, Cong leader admits to 'shortcomings' in campaign

After the Congress candidate for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll in Delhi garnered just 2.79 per cent votes and lost her deposit, a party leader on Sunday said the party had made best possible efforts but there remained some shortcomings in its campaign.

Calling the defeat of party candidate Prem Lata as disappointing, former Congress MLA Anil Bhardwaj said, ''We tried our best in this by-election but due to multiple reasons we couldn't secure many votes. We will look into our shortcomings and rectify them in future.'' Bhardwaj said the Congress could not reach all voters of the constituency with its manifesto. There have also been some shortcomings in terms of the party's outreach to the electorate, he said.

There was a lack of sincerity in the party's campaign efforts, therefore the results have been ''disappointing'', he said.

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak won the bypoll, defeating his BJP rival Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

While Bhatia managed to get 28,851 votes, Prem Lata of the Congress could get only 2,014 votes in the bypoll that had taken place on June 23.

