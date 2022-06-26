Adequate provision of Central security forces be made and kept ready: Maha governor to Centre amid protests against rebel MLAs

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting that the adequate provision of Central security forces be made and kept ready if needed, and alleged that police remained a ''mute spectator'' while offices and homes of some dissident MLAs were vandalised. Koshyari had asked Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth to provide adequate police protection to the families and homes of rebel MLAs, a police official said on Sunday.

In his letter dated June 25, Koshyari said he had received a representation from 38 Shiv Sena MLAs, two members of the Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 Independent MLAs stating that the police security of their families had been ''illegally and unlawfully withdrawn''.

''They have also raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in the context of provocative and threatening statements being made by certain political leaders,'' Koshyari wrote to Bhalla.

The governor said he had already issued directions to the state police to provide adequate police protection to the MLAs and their families on an immediate basis.

''Despite this, offices and homes of some MLAs have been vandalized with police being a mute spectator. ''It is accordingly requested that adequate provision of Central security forces be made and kept ready, in case required to address the situation,'' he added.

A bulk of Shiv Sena MLAs are camping in Guwahati under the leadership of senior party minister Eknath Shinde demanding the exit of the Sena from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and raising other issues, a development that has threatened the survival of the state government. Earlier on Sunday, the governor was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai after recovering from COVID-19, authorities said.

A day earlier, rebel leader Eknath Shinde had accused the MVA government of withdrawing security from the residences of 38 party rebels, including himself, and their families, and dubbed the action as ''political vendetta'', although Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied any such move. In a similarly worded letter to the DGP, the governor said, ''I, therefore, direct you (DGP) to provide adequate police protection to the MLAs, their families and homes on an immediate basis. I may be apprised of the action taken in this regard''.

Notably, the Centre on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, officials said. Shiv Sena cadres have been staging protests in various parts of the state since Saturday in view of the rebellion by Shinde and other MLAs.

On Saturday, they burnt effigies of some MLAs, tore banners in various cities, and also ransacked the office of an MLA in Pune.

