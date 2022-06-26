Left Menu

Maha crisis: Pro-Thackeray rallies held in Shinde stronghold Thane-Palghar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 23:37 IST
A sizable number of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday bucked the trend seen over the past few days in Thane district, a bastion of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, by taking out rallies in support of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Similar rallies, which were attended by hundreds of men and women workers carrying flags and shouting pro-Thackeray slogans, were also held in Vasai, Virar and some other parts of Palghar, also a stronghold of Shinde.

In Bhayander, one such meeting was addressed by leader Vinod Ghosalkar, though Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare did not attend it.

A pro-Shinde rally was taken out under the leadership of MLA Pratap Sarnaik, while in Thane city, those backing the rebellion burnt effigies of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who has been vocally and continuously attacked Shinde.

In Ambernath, posters were put up in several places berating MLA Balaji Kinnikar.

