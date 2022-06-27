Left Menu

Germany's Scholz still deciding whether to attend G20 summit if Putin attends

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-06-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 11:37 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he would take a decision nearer to the time whether to attend the Group of 20 summits in Indonesia in November if Russian President Vladimir Putin also attends.

Scholz, speaking to German television from the G7 summit he is hosting in the Bavarian Alps, said it was important not to "torpedo" the G20 summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the G7 leaders on Monday on a video call.

