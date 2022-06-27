VHP plea to curb illegal conversions, love jihad

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain on Monday called upon the state governments to enact law to curb illegal conversions, which he claimed is the biggest crime and violence against humanity, and love jihad.

Also, he expressed concern over government control and demolition of temples, illegal religious conversions, and growing hate speeches against Hindu beliefs and deities.

''VHP is of the opinion that illegal religious conversion is the biggest crime and violence against the humanity. The Mullah, Moulvi and missionaries are doing this criminal activity assuming it as their religious rights and using all type of unconstitutional and unethical means,'' Surendra Jain said.

Speaking to reporters here at the conclusion of VHP's two-day Central Governing council meeting in neighbouring Kancheepuram, Jain claimed since independence there has been a demand from various sections in the society to halt this ''illegal criminal act.'' Hailing those States that have brought out laws to stop illegal conversions, he said ''due to insensitivity of some States there were instances of illegal conversion and attempts to convert Hindus to Christianity in Christian run Schools in Tamil Nadu.'' One such incident took away the life of an innocent poor girl in Thanjavur district, he alleged. There were also instances of some outfits targeting Hindu girls in the name of love jihad leading to the girls being used as sexual objects. Some of the girls had to commit suicide in Ramanathapuram and Melur in Madurai, he said and called upon the Tamil Nadu government to stop such activities by taking stringent action against those targeting the Hindu society. A resolution passed at the VHP Central Governing Council urged the State government to enact stringent anti conversion law in Tamil Nadu to curb illegal conversions and growing cases of love jihad.

The organisation appealed to all States not to be insensitive about the sentiments of the Hindus and warned that it would not remain a silent spectator but will standup and defend its pride. VHP North Tamil Nadu president Su Srinivsan, National Joint Secretary and Prachar Pramukh Vijay Shankar Tiwary and Prachar Pramukh, VHP North Tamil Nadu Karthikeyan Ramalingam also participated.

Jain alleged that Tamil Nadu has become a hub and recruiting center for the Jihadi terrorists. Many terrorists have been arrested by NIA in recent months, and their terror support structures like finance, sleeper cells and infrastructure have been flourishing in Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

''The inaction of State police will embolden the fundamentalist groups to unleash violence against innocent people,'' he said and pointed out that over 100 Hindu leaders have been killed in Tamil Nadu since 1985.

Announcing the VHP's action plan for 2024, Jain said the VHP will enroll over 1 crore members, raise its units to one lakh with 15 lakh Karyakarthas.

