QUOTES-Reaction to death of Italian business tycoon Del Vecchio

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the chairman of spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica and one of Italy's wealthiest business figures, has died aged 87. EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni:

"Leonardo Del Vecchio was a great Italian. His story, from orphanage to leadership of a business empire, seems like a story from another time. But it is an example for today and tomorrow. RIP." Italy's Agriculture Minister Stefano Patuanelli:

"Farewell to Leonardo Del Vecchio, a great entrepreneur whom I had the pleasure of meeting over the years; his great human and entrepreneurial qualities will continue to make our country great in the world." Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala:

"With the passing of Del Vecchio, Milan loses one of the most emblematic figures of its recent history" Veneto Regional President Luca Zaia:

"The Veneto (region) owes him much. He was an entrepreneur who looked far beyond his dreams. With his determination and vision, he established himself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world." "From that workshop (in the town of Agordo) a small company was born, Luxottica, which in a short time grew into a large manufacturer, at the head of which Del Vecchio climbed the ranks of international finance, bringing the Veneto region to the forefront of the world."

Lapo Elkann, member of the Agnelli family: "Leonardo Del Vecchio was an absolute legend of Italy and a beacon in the eyewear industry... he taught me the pursuit of perfection."

Luca Cordero Di Montezemolo, former Ferrari president: "Leonardo Del Vecchio was an extraordinary entrepreneur, capable of demonstrating how courage vision, determination, and ability can create successful companies in our country, starting from scratch, as happened in many cases in the immediate post-war period."

Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti: "A great man and entrepreneur, (a symbol of) Italian pride in the world. I hope that his personal story can be an example for young people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)