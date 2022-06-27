Left Menu

Agnipath scheme ‘cruel joke’ on future of youth: Cong in Arunachal

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday staged protests against the Centres Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces, stating that the BJP-led dispensation was playing around with the countrys security and the future of youth.Activists of the grand old party, holding banners and placards that flayed the scheme, criticised the BJP government for subverting the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces.Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee APCC spokesperson Gyamar Tana said that the ill-conceived scheme was introduced by the BJP government without any wider consultations.The BJP is playing around with Indias security and the future of the youths.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-06-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:03 IST
Agnipath scheme ‘cruel joke’ on future of youth: Cong in Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday staged protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces, stating that the BJP-led dispensation was ''playing around with the country's security and the future of youth''.

Activists of the grand old party, holding banners and placards that flayed the scheme, criticised the BJP government for “subverting the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces''.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Gyamar Tana said that the ''ill-conceived scheme was introduced by the BJP government without any wider consultations''.

“The BJP is playing around with India’s security and the future of the youths. Agnipath scheme not just compromises our national security, it is also a cruel joke on our youth,'' Tana told reporters.

He maintained that the Congress, which has ''always fought for safeguarding national interests'', had on day one exposed the far-reaching impact of ‘Agnipath’ on the national security and the morale of the armed forces.

''The Congress stands firmly with the youth and will non-violently seek the immediate rollback of the scheme by the NDA government,'' he added. Protests have broken out in several parts of the country over the 'Agnipath' scheme – under which hiring has been proposed for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel, without any pension benefits.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022