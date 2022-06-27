BJP leaders to visit Telangana assembly seats ahead of national executive meet

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers, will be spending time in assembly constituencies across Telangana ahead of the party's two-day national executive meeting in the state on July 2 and 3, sources said on Monday.

Its senior leaders will be part of organisational meetings and other interactions to gather feedback as the party works to expand its outreach across the state where it believes its prospects are bright.

Party sources said details of which leaders will visit which constituencies are still being worked out but they will be visiting all 119 constituencies of the state, and their aim will also be to mobilise people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Hyderabad on July 3.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed confidence that his party is set to emerge as a formidable alternative to end the ''corrupt and dynastic'' rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the state and asserted that the executive meeting will boost its prospects further.

The party will be holding such a national meet of its leaders for the first time in the last couple of decades, he noted, adding that the people of the state are looking at the BJP with hope to end the TRS rule. Making all-out efforts to maximise its gains from the meeting, which will be attended by its senior leaders from across the country besides Modi and other members of its top brass, the party is holding a public meeting in Hyderabad on July 3, soon after the national executive concludes.

Besides Modi, other members of the BJP parliamentary board and chief ministers of the states ruled by it will attend what Kumar said will be one of the biggest political meetings the Telangana capital has ever hosted.

The executive meeting and the public meeting will have the imprint of the state's cultural riches, sources said.

After winning four Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 months after the TRS under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao swept the assembly polls, the BJP has put up impressive shows in some key assembly bypolls and the Hyderabad municipal polls, boosting its confidence.

Noting that senior Telangana BJP leader K Laxman, who heads its national OBC Morcha, was recently sent to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and the massive scale of efforts around the national executive meeting in the state, party leaders said this showed how serious its top leadership is about its chances there.

That Rao has also been making all-out efforts to rally forces against the BJP at the national level seems to have played a role in the saffron party gearing up its efforts against the regional party.

The assembly polls in the state are due in 2023-end.

