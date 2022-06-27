Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:42 IST
MP: Rs 2 lakh reward for villages adopting prohibition, says CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that any village in the state that adopts total prohibition will be rewarded with Rs 2 lakh. Villagers should create an environment by initiating dialogues and organizing inspiring activities to adopt total prohibition, and these will be given Rs 2 lakh as reward, Chouhan said in a function here to honour those who were elected unopposed during the ongoing panchayat elections.

The MP government has announced that panchayats where panchs and sarpanchs get elected in a unanimous manner will be called 'samras panchayats'.

A total of 630 sarpanchs, 157 janpad panchayat members and a district panchayat member were elected unopposed in the state during the ongoing panchayat elections.

The CM asked villagers to make panchayats ''beti-friendly'', adding that those trying to play with the honour of women will not be spared at any cost.

''The work of samras panchayats should become an example for the entire country in the area of serving people, development of the village, anganwadi, school, running the community building with ease. They must ensure no child remains malnourished,'' he said.

The MP government had earlier announced a panchayat in which the sarpanch gets elected unopposed will be given Rs 5 lakh as incentive, while if the sarpanch gets elected unopposed for the second time, then the amount would be Rs 7 lakh.

In case, if all those elected in a village are women, then the reward amount will be Rs 12 lakh, and this feat is achieved unopposed, then the amount would be Rs 15 lakh for development works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

