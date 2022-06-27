Agnipath scheme: Cong protests in Latur

The Congress in Latur on Monday held protests against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme, which calls for a four-year tenure for recruits and discharge without pension.

The protest in front of Congress Bhavan here was led by the party's district president Shrishail Utage, who said the Union government was toying with an issue as important as security by coming up with such a scheme.

A similar protest was held in Nilanga under Congress state secretary Abhay Salunkhe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)