Left Menu

MP CM announces recruitment of over 1.25 lakh people in govt sector

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that over 1.25 lakh people will be recruited in the government sector within the next one-and-a-half year.

ANI | Panna (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-06-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 23:22 IST
MP CM announces recruitment of over 1.25 lakh people in govt sector
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that over 1.25 lakh people will be recruited in the government sector within the next one-and-a-half year. "I will leave no stone unturned in the development of the Panna city. I will make better arrangements for water supply and transport. I also promise recruitment of over 1.25 lakh citizens in the government sector within the next year and a half," the CM said addressing a public rally.

"Under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana, the youngsters who wish to begin with some business would be provided with a loan of an amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakhs. We would also be providing free rations to the poor," the MP CM added. The scheme was launched in the state on April 5 with the aim to facilitate self-employment for the youth.

Under this scheme, the state government guarantees a loan of Rs 1 lakh - Rs 50 lakh for self-employment with subsidies on the interest rates. A goal has been set to benefit one lakh youth in the year financial year 2022-23. "We will give a guarantee on bank loans worth Rs 140 crores for self-employment. We are working towards providing government jobs to as many youths as possible. Besides that, we are working towards bringing investment. Madhya Pradesh alone has done exports worth Rs 40,000 crore. We will also bring a startup policy in the state," Chauhan had said while launching the scheme in April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among earthquake survivors; Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns -U.N. report and more

Health News Roundup: Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among ...

 Global
4
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022