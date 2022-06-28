Somewhat better understanding between Finland and Turkey -Finnish president

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday there was now somewhat more mutual understanding between Finland and Turkey ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid.

He added that he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic when it comes to the outcome of the ongoing negotiations over Finnish NATO membership, which Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has resisted. "The general view is that the discussions went somewhat better, which should mean that understanding has somewhat increased on both sides," Niinisto told reporters, referring to talks between diplomats ahead of his meeting with Erdogan, scheduled for later on Tuesday.

NATO leaders are expected to urge Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)