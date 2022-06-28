Video recording, circulation of protest inside Kerala Assembly 'condemnable': Speaker

The Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker on Tuesday ruled that the protests during the session a day ago were found to be video recorded and circulated in the media by members of the opposition as well as reporters, and such conduct was ''condemnable'' and a violation of House discipline and rules.

Speaker M B Rajesh's ruling came on several complaints, including one from state Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian, seeking action against those who violated assembly rules by waving placards and banners in the House and allegedly circulated among media a video recording of the same.

The Speaker said it has been found that not only members of opposition, but reporters in the media gallery also recorded the protests and circulated it to news channels and such conduct by both groups was being viewed as a very serious matter and was ''condemnable'' as it amounted to disrespect of the House.

Referring to the media conduct in connection with the protests inside the House, he said the press should exercise its freedom of speech and expression responsibly and without resorting to spreading untruths.

He said there were incorrect news reports which claimed that media were restricted or restrained inside the House on Monday and then circulation of the video recordings of the protests, both of which amounted to spreading untruths.

The Speaker said there was only stringent checking of media passes in the House on Monday during entry to the assembly or the offices of ministers and Leader of Opposition and the same led to the sensationalised incorrect reporting of scribes being restrained or blocked.

Regarding allegations that protests by opposition members were not shown by Sabha TV, the Speaker said that according to the Instructions on Broadcasting and Telecasting of Governor's Address and Assembly Proceedings issued under Rule 306 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, ''on occasions of disorder or unparliamentary behaviour, the camera shall focus on the Speaker until order has been restored''.

As per these rules, only visuals of those speaking were to be telecast and since the opposition members' conduct was in violation of House discipline, the same were not broadcasted.

He also said that even the protests by the ruling front were not telecast.

After the ruling was given, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claimed that media were blocked from entering the House and that visuals of protests by the ruling front were also telecasted by the Sabha TV.

Minister Cherian had on Monday lodged a complaint seeking action against the members of the opposition for violating the assembly rules by waving placards and banners in the House and for allegedly circulating a video recording of the protests during the session.

The assembly session was adjourned for the day on Monday after the opposition members started shouting slogans demanding action in connection with the recent vandalism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad allegedly by SFI activists.

After the session was initially adjourned just a couple of minutes after the question hour began at 9 am, it was reconvened at 10 am amidst continuing sloganeering by opposition members, some wearing black shirts, who raised placards and banners against the vandalism of Gandhi's office and the gold smuggling related allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

