Left Menu

Maha crisis: Two Thane leaders supporting rebel Shinde expelled from Sena

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:01 IST
Maha crisis: Two Thane leaders supporting rebel Shinde expelled from Sena
  • Country:
  • India

Former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena coordinator in the district Meenakshi Shinde has been expelled from the party amid a rebellion by Eknath Shinde.

She was being expelled for anti-party activities on the directions of party president (and chief minister) Uddhav Thackeray, a Sena statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Earlier, another former Thane mayor, Naresh Mhaske, and coordinator Rahul Londe were expelled from the party.

All these leaders have been actively taking part in rallies and gatherings in support of Eknath Shinde.

In another development, the photographs of Eknath Shinde and his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant Shinde have been removed from the Sena office in Dombivali, and others are expected to follow suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022