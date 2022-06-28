Left Menu

Sweden, Finland to join NATO eventually, Spanish PM says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:44 IST
Sweden, Finland to join NATO eventually, Spanish PM says
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Flickr
  • Spain

Sweden and Finland will eventually become part of NATO, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday alongside the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg hours before a NATO summit was due to open in Madrid.

"We are convinced that, if not now, it will be later, but eventually they will join the Atlantic alliance," Sanchez told reporters. Added Stoltenberg: "We hope to make progress on the accession of Finland and Sweden."

