Tensions Rise as Russia Bolsters Military Along NATO Border
Lithuanian intelligence has warned that Russia is expanding military capabilities along its NATO border, preparing for a possible conflict following the Ukraine war. Sanctions relief might enable Russia to amass a larger, modernized army within six years. NATO is increasing its presence in response to regional security concerns.
Lithuanian intelligence has issued a stark warning about Russia's military expansion in its annual security threat assessment. The report highlights Russia's ongoing efforts to bolster its military presence along the NATO border, gaining battle experience in Ukraine, and preparing for a potential large-scale conflict.
The intelligence suggests that if international sanctions are lifted, Russia could develop a significantly larger and modern army within six years, restoring its strategic weapon reserves. This reconstruction could tip Europe's balance of power in Russia's favor, with the continued subjugation of Ukraine as a primary goal.
Additionally, concerns have been raised about Russia's growing military industry, supported by Chinese technology, and the possible global security implications of surplus weaponry post-war. Amid regional tensions, NATO is stepping up its regional presence, responding to a series of unexplained infrastructure incidents in the Baltic Sea attributed to non-deliberate Russian actions.
