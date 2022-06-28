Hope you will uphold guiding ideals of Constitution, if elected: Sonia to prez poll nominee Sinha

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has congratulated Yashwant Sinha on his nomination as the opposition candidate in the July 18 presidential polls and hoped that if elected, he would work without fear and favour and uphold the guiding ideals of the Constitution.

''.... I congratulate you on your nomination as a candidate to contest the Presidential election. On behalf of the Congress party and myself, we wish you the very best and have full faith that, if successful, you will discharge the duties of this highest post without fear and favour, upholding the guiding ideals of our Constitution,'' Gandhi said in a letter to Sinha.

Sinha thanked the Congress president for her wishes.

Gandhi was to attend the nomination filing of Sinha on Monday, but could not do so due to her ill-health.

''I wholeheartedly thank UPA Chairperson and Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi for her warm wishes. This is a fight for India's soul and we are all united in this noble cause. Jai Hind,'' Sinha wrote on Twitter, while sharing Gandhi's letter to him on the microblogging website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)