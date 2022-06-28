Left Menu

Draghi: G-20 presidency says Putin won't go to Bali meeting

PTI | Elmau | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:39 IST
Italian Premier Mario Draghi says the Indonesian presidency of the Group of 20 nations has ruled out in-person participation by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the November meeting of the group in Bali.

The Nov 15-16 summit risked awkward diplomatic encounters if Putin were to have come, as announced by the Kremlin.

But Draghi, whose country held the G-20 presidency before handing it off to Indonesia, said Tuesday the G-7 had rallied to support Indonesian President Joko Widodo to organise a successful summit.

Asked about the Kremlin's announcement that Putin would participate, Draghi said: “President Widodo excludes it. He was categorical: He's not coming. What might happen — I don't know what will happen but what might happen is perhaps a remote intervention.”

