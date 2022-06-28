Nitish Kumar will remain CM till 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan

All is well in the NDA in Bihar and, differences of opinion between BJP and JD(U) notwithstanding, Nitish Kumar will complete his current term as Chief Minister, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted on Tuesday.

The senior BJP leader was talking to reporters here after a meeting with the chief minister as part of canvassing for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

''We have fielded a tribal lady who has a distinguished track record as a former minister in Odisha and Jharkhand Governor. We are glad that the entire NDA stood united when she filed her nomination papers. She will also tour Bihar shortly to garner support'', Pradhan said.

The Union minister, who has formerly been the party's in-charge for Bihar from where he has also been elected to the Rajya Sabha in the past, was asked about the growing perception that the party's old ties with the Chief Minister's JD(U) were under strain.

''There is no discord. Different parties do freely air divergent points of view in a democracy'', said Pradhan who, interestingly, was speaking in presence of Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal, whom the JD(U) often accuses of treading on its toes.

When pointedly asked whether Kumar will complete his current tenure, the BJP national executive member quipped ''definitely'' (bilkul), seeking to debunk rumors that his party, which now has far more MLAs than the JD(U), was desperate to have the upper hand.

''Nitish ji is NDA's leader in Bihar with the mandate to run the government till 2025. There should be no doubts about that'', Pradhan remarked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)