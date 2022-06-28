Left Menu

UK government will study Scottish government's independence proposal, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:29 IST
UK government will study Scottish government's independence proposal, says PM's spokesman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thinks now is not the time to be talking about a referendum on Scottish independence but the government will look carefully at the proposal from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Our position remains unchanged: Both (the British government's) and the Scottish government's priority should be working together with a relentless focus on the issues that we know matter to people up and down the country," he told reporters.

"A decision has been taken by the first minister so we will carefully study the details of the proposal and the Supreme Court will now consider whether to accept the Scottish government's Lord Advocate's referral."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022