UK government will study Scottish government's independence proposal, says PM's spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thinks now is not the time to be talking about a referendum on Scottish independence but the government will look carefully at the proposal from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Our position remains unchanged: Both (the British government's) and the Scottish government's priority should be working together with a relentless focus on the issues that we know matter to people up and down the country," he told reporters.
"A decision has been taken by the first minister so we will carefully study the details of the proposal and the Supreme Court will now consider whether to accept the Scottish government's Lord Advocate's referral."
