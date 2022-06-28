Left Menu

Mumbai top cop holds meeting with group of BJP MLAs

The meeting was a part of precautionary measures taken by the Mumbai Police to maintain peace in the city, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:42 IST
  • India

Against the backdrop of the current political situation, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday evening chaired a meeting with a group of BJP MLAs, officials said.

At least three sitting MLAs and a former legislator attended the meeting in which Pandey discussed maintaining the law and order in the city, they said.

MLA Mihir Kotecha (Mulund), Parag Shah (Ghatkopar East), Parag Alavani (Vile Parle) and former MLA Atul Shah attended the meeting. Mumbai Police are on a high alert to avoid any untoward incident in view of protest by Shivsainiks against Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati. The meeting was a part of precautionary measures taken by the Mumbai Police to maintain peace in the city, an official said.

