Left Menu

Draghi: G-20 presidency says Putin won't go to Bali meeting

Well see. Ushakov shot back Tuesday that its not Draghi who decides that. We have received an invitation and responded positively, he said.Widodo is scheduled to travel to Russia and Ukraine after the G-7 meetings.Putin, along with several other leaders, participated via video at the G-20 summit in Rome last October, due to the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking around the same time as Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz didnt address whether or not Putin would attend.

PTI | Elmau | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:26 IST
Draghi: G-20 presidency says Putin won't go to Bali meeting

The Indonesian presidency of the Group of 20 nations has ruled out in-person participation by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the November meeting of the group in Bali, Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday. The Nov. 15-16 summit had risked awkward diplomatic encounters if Putin were to have come, or the specter of Western leaders not even showing up given Russia's war in Ukraine.

The issue was a topic at the smaller Group of Seven summit in Germany that wrapped up Tuesday and included leaders from five major emerging democratic economies — India, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa and Argentina — which don't all share the G-7's views on the war in Ukraine or on sanctions against Russia.

But Draghi, whose country held the G-20 presidency before handing it off to Indonesia, said Tuesday the G-7 had rallied to support Indonesian President Joko Widodo to organise a successful summit. He was asked about comments from Putin adviser Yuri Ushakov that Putin had accepted Widodo's invitation to attend the Bali summit.

“President Widodo excludes it. He was categorical: He's not coming,'' Draghi told reporters in Elmau, Germany. ''What might happen — I don't know what will happen but what might happen — is perhaps a remote intervention. We'll see.” Ushakov shot back Tuesday that “it's not Draghi who decides that.” “We have received an invitation and responded positively,” he said.

Widodo is scheduled to travel to Russia and Ukraine after the G-7 meetings.

Putin, along with several other leaders, participated via video at the G-20 summit in Rome last October, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking around the same time as Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz didn't address whether or not Putin would attend. But he said that he and his fellow G-7 leaders agreed that “we don't want to drive the G-20 apart.” Scholz added: “Viewed from today, the decision of the states that were gathered here would be that they go there.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022