YSRCP leader writes to Sansad TV, urges it disallow rebel MP from 'participating in telecasts'

In the ongoing tussle between YSR Congress and its rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, the party's parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy has written to Sansad TV CEO urging him to disallow the MP "from participating in telecasts" of the channel as a disqualification petition is pending against him and he "does not represent the views of the party".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:25 IST
YSRC rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Payal Mehta And Pramod Kumar In the ongoing tussle between YSR Congress and its rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, the party's parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy has written to Sansad TV CEO urging him to disallow the MP "from participating in telecasts" of the channel as a disqualification petition is pending against him and he "does not represent the views of the party".

In his letter, Vijayasai Reddy said that he has observed that Raghu Ram Krishnam Raju had participated in some of the shows telecast on Sansad TV as a member of the YSR Congress Party. "With this fact, I would like to clarify that Raghu Ram Krishnam Raju does not represent the views of the YSR Congress Party or that of the Andhra Pradesh Government in any manner whatsoever. He has a disqualification petition pending against him with the Speaker of Lok Sabha under the anti-defection law and therefore his views lack credibility and are biased," Vijayasai Reddy said.

"In the light of the same, I would request you that for the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament and thereafter for the entire tenure of the 17 Lok Sabha, you may kindly actively disallow Raghu Ram Krishnam Raju from participating in the telecasts of Sansad TV." Krishnam Raju has been critical of the YS Reddy Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He had been arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID in May last year and subsequently got bail.

In his response to Vijayasai Reddy's letter, Krishnam Raju said the party has no authority to do so. "Vijayasai Reddy wrote letter to Sansad TV not to call me for interviews. They have no authority to do so. As long as they don't expel me from the party they can't write any such letters. Let them expel me if they want. I am also mulling various legal options," he said. (ANI)

