As speaker refuses Agnipath debate, oppn in Bihar boycotts monsoon session

The opposition MLAs led by RJD decided to boycott the ongoing monsoon session of the Bihar assembly on Tuesday after Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha refused to allow a debate on the Agnipath scheme of recruitment.

As the proceedings began, opposition MLAs urged the speaker to allow a discussion on the recruitment scheme for the defence forces. Sinha turned down the request, maintaining that the matter fell outside the purview of the House.

The opposition MLAs also urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present in the House, to ''break the silence'' on the issue. The speaker continued the proceedings, conducting the Question Hour amid a rumpus by opposition members, many of whom sat in the Well.

About half an hour later, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till noon as the din continued.

When the House reassembled, the chaos continued forcing another adjournment till 2 pm.

The speaker also held a meeting of the business advisory committee, in which opposition leaders were present. However, they were adamant on their demand, seeking a debate on the Agnipath scheme.

Following the meeting, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav informed the press outside the House the decision to boycott the ongoing session.

''We met the speaker and requested him to allow a debate on the Agnipath scheme, which is not good for the youth. The Narendra Modi government is playing with the future of the youth of the country. Despite our request, the speaker refused to allow a debate and said that the matter concerns the central government,'' he told reporters.

''It was disheartening when he turned down our request. The state assemblies are temples of democracy and the highest forum for debate to decide issues of the public good. We have now decided to boycott the ongoing assembly session as our simple request was turned down by the speaker,'' Yadav added. Instead, the opposition members will sit on a dharna, protesting the scheme, in front of the statue of former CM Karpoori Thakur in the assembly, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Rabri Devi staged a protest along with party MLCs over Agnipath outside the House.

''The government must withdraw all FIRs registered against students during the protests in the state. Those who were arrested during the protests should be immediately released,'' she said.

