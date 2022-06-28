Newly-elected Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann tests Covid positive

The newly-elected MP from Sangrur in Punjab, Simranjit Singh Mann, who heads the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The 77-year-old MP is doing fine and his symptoms are mild, though given his age and comorbidities, doctors in Sangrur have referred him to a hospital in Patiala for some additional tests.

''He has tested positive.... We got him checked at the Sangrur civil hospital. The doctors there suggested that since he has co-morbidities, he should get all his tests done for which they sent him to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he is getting all his additional tests done,'' Simranjit Mann's son Emaan Singh Mann told PTI over the phone.

He said his father has ''mild'' symptoms.

''I do not think any medication is required for it. There is no fever and his oxygen level is fine. He is just undergoing a medical check-up,'' he said.

Asked what were the symptoms that prompted Simranjit Mann to undergo a Covid test, his son said, ''His throat was sore and he had fever initially.'' He said the MP is fully vaccinated against Covid and had also taken the booster dose.

The SAD (Amritsar) leader is suspected to have contracted the infection during campaigning or on the day the bypoll results were declared, when he was surrounded by his supporters.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to Simranjit Mann's family members and promised the best possible medical care.

''Just got the news of MP Simranjeet Singh Mann Ji being down with Covid-19. Spoke to his family and assured best possible medical care. May good health envelope him spurring a quick recovery (sic),'' the chief minister said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the Sangrur parliamentary seat, which was vacated by Bhagwant Mann after he became the chief minister, to Simranjit Singh Mann on Sunday.

Simranjit Mann, who returned to Parliament after almost two decades, defeated the AAP's Gurmail Singh by a margin of 5,822 votes. Mann polled 2,53,154 votes, while Singh bagged 2,47,332 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president had last won the Sangrur seat in 1999. His earlier poll victory came in 1989 from Tarn Taran.

