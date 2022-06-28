Imran Khan assails Pak govt for inflicting ‘worst suffering’ on people

Pakistan's ousted premier Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his government desisted from shifting the burden of global inflation on the masses despite pressure from the IMF, as he slammed the incumbent government for inflicting the "worst suffering" on the people in order to provide relief to themselves.

Khan, who is the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made the remarks during a meeting of his party to discuss the country's overall political and economic situation.

The meeting also discussed issues related to holding an anti-inflation rally in Islamabad on July 2, which Khan said would be historic.

Khan said his government tackled the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and "refused to shift the burden of prices on the masses" as it was not possible for them to bear the cost.

Pakistan is facing an uncertain economic situation due to a delay in the revival of a stalled multibillion-dollar International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Khan said the future of the country's economy under ''experienced thieves" was going to be as bleak as the "dark present" under the current government.

"The future of the economy is as bleak as the dark present due to these experienced thieves," Khan said, adding that his government had warned that an economy built up with so much hard work would not be able to bear the brunt of political instability.

Cash-starved Pakistan has faced growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency.

Khan said in a message that he has told "neutrals" that the cost of regime change would be unbearable for the nascent economy. He uses the word neutral sarcastically for the army, which claims that it remained neutral during the vote of no confidence against him.

Khan also said the economic problems would come to an end if the ruling Sharif and Zardari families shifted even half of their wealth from abroad to Pakistan.

Earlier, in the meeting, Khan directed party officials to be the peoples' spokespersons on the issue of inflation.

He said the ''thieves'' in the incumbent government had ''inflicted the worst suffering on the people in order to provide relief to themselves''.

Khan was removed from office in April but his successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has badly failed so far to control inflation.

He has been claiming that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a "foreign conspiracy". He has named the US as the country behind the conspiracy, a charge denied by Washington.

