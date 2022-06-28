Trump tried to grab steering wheel to go to U.S. Capitol Jan 6 -witness
Former U.S. President Donald Trump became irate and tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House limousine when he was told he would not be taken to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as his supporters were moving on the Capitol, a former aide testified on Tuesday.
"I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," Trump was quoted as saying by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in testimony to the congressional Jan. 6 panel.
