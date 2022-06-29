U.S. Rep. Casten wins Democratic primary in Illinois
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2022 07:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 07:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. congressman Sean Casten defeated fellow Democratic U.S. Representative Marie Newman in an Illinois primary that pitted the two incumbents against one another due to redistricting, Edison projected on Tuesday.
Casten will face a Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Edison
- U.S.
- Illinois
- Democratic
- Republican
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits; EU agency sees risk of COVID deaths rising as Omicron subvariants spread and more
U.S. House passes ocean shipping bill to allay export backlogs
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more
Amazon set to begin Prime Air drone deliveries in the U.S.
FACTBOX-Power of Trump's endorsements faces test in 12 U.S. midterm primaries