U.S. Rep. Casten wins Democratic primary in Illinois

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2022 07:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 07:17 IST
U.S. congressman Sean Casten defeated fellow Democratic U.S. Representative Marie Newman in an Illinois primary that pitted the two incumbents against one another due to redistricting, Edison projected on Tuesday.

Casten will face a Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.

