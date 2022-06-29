Left Menu

Scotland's Sturgeon says mandate for independence vote stronger than it was for Brexit vote

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:13 IST
Nicola Sturgeon Image Credit: Flickr
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that there was a stronger mandate for a Scottish independence referendum than there ever was for Britain's 2016 vote on whether to leave the EU.

"There is a stronger mandate for an independence referendum in the Scottish parliament than there ever was for a Brexit referendum in the UK Parliament," Sturgeon said.

"A majority of MSPs in the Scottish Parliament support a referendum so if we had a democracy then that should be respected," she added

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

