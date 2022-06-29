Kerala CM, LoP strongly condemn Udaipur incident; BJP criticises Left, Cong

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 29 (PTI): Strongly condemning the recent brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the barbaric incident once again warns everyone that the biggest challenge being faced by the country is the growth of communal extremism.

The heinous crime that shocked the human consciousness was a reminder to the fact that communalism would wipe out even the last drop of virtue from the minds of human beings, he said in a Facebook post.

Noting that the incident also points to the fact that how Islamic terrorism is paving way for Hindutva terrorism and vice versa, the Marxist veteran said it is time for everyone to take a strong resolve that communalism would not be tolerated in the name of any religion.

''Cutting across religious beliefs, all people should stand united realising the fact that the answer for one kind of communalism is not another form of communalism, but it is secularism. Religious outfits, believing in secular values, should condemn this incident and raise their voices challenging the menace of communalism, Vijayan said.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan said these attacks were intended to torpedo communal harmony prevailing in the society.

''#UdaipurMurder is heinous, dastardly. Request all to maintain peace. These attacks are to torpedo communal harmony. Sure Rajasthan government will take stern action,'' he tweeted.

However, BJP state president K Surendran used the Udaipur incident to criticise the ruling CPI(M) and the main opposition party Congress in Kerala.

Though the slain person had approached the police seeking protection, the Congress government in Rajasthan ignored his plea which led to the heinous atrocity in the name of religion, he alleged.

He, in a statement, also said that the incident was a warning to the alleged ''appeasement of religious terrorists'' by the Left government in southern state. Two men, with a cleaver, murdered a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

The men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested in this connection.

