Udaipur killing: BJP leader cancels protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday said the protest, which was scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar here against the brutal murder of a tailor by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur, has been cancelled. Mishra took to Twitter and posted a communication by Delhi Police denying permission to hold the protest.

''Today’s programme at Jantar Mantar is being cancelled on the basis of the conversation and letter received from the Delhi Police. We do not want to create any challenges for the law and order situation. ''Our priority is to help Kanhaiya family. Nationwide public programme against terror will be announced tomorrow,'' Mishra tweeted in Hindi. In the letter, the police said dharna or demonstration at Jantar Mantar here on June 29 cannot be permitted in view of the current communal tension. Section 144 CrPC is in force in entire area of New Delhi district, it said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)